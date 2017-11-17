Online campaign provides care packages to homeless veterans

Something as simple as three clicks of a computer mouse could help veterans this holiday season.

The Stick Company has started a campaign to create Veteran Care Packages for homeless veterans at the Bartlett House.

“The concept overall is to help as many people as possible,” said President of The Stick Co., Damian Ferek.

The website allows donors to pick different care packages that include toiletries, clean socks, and even household products for those veterans transitioning into permanent housing.

“Often we take for granted some of the simple things in life,” said Keri DeMasi, Executive Director of Bartlett Housing Solutions. “I think if anything this position over the years has humbled me in realizing who would think of asking for a garbage can or razors or shaving cream as something of a want? Not a need but a want where for us they’re basic needs and we don’t think twice about not having them.”

Packages are either a $35 or $70 donation and also include a card with words of encouragement to the recipient.

“It’s important to me that we’re able to remind them that they’re cared about and that we’re here to help them because this is just a phase and they will overcome,” said DeMasi.

“The service that they’ve done for the community, for our country, I think it’s something that is tending to get lost,” Ferek added. “While I think that everyone wants to help everyone in the community we wanted to make sure that recognition was there and that we’re doing everything we can for our veterans.”

If you’d like to donate a Veteran Care Package, visit www.BartlettVeteransCare.org.

The Bartlett House recently changed its name to Bartlett Housing Solutions, and adopted a housing first model.

DeMasi says the organization is focused on getting people into housing as quickly as possible.

Bartlett Housing Solutions provides an emergency triage shelter, a transitional housing program for short-term housing, a permanent supportive housing program, and rapid re-housing.