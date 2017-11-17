Bonnie's Bus makes a stop in Ritchie County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bonnie's Bus makes a stop in Ritchie County

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Bonnie's Bus, the mobile mammography unit sponsored by the WVU Cancer Institute, made a stop in Ritchie County on Friday. 

The bus stopped at Ritchie County Primary Care in Harrisville for mammogram appointments. 

Ritchie County Primary Care said they always book a lot of appointments for the bus because for some it is the only resource available for a mammogram. 

"We actually had 24 people scheduled today and it is popular because it takes an hour to get to any of our hospitals like Parkersburg area or Clarksburg," said Cookie Law, administrative services for Ritchie County Primary Care. 

