Starr Woodworking in Harrisville closes its doors after 70 years

One establishment in Ritchie County is closing its doors after 70 years of service.

Starr Woodworking in Harrisville has been a furniture and hardware store since 1947. The family-owned store has done everything from selling nails to building houses.

The store is owned by two brothers and is managed by employees that have become more like friends.

One of the owners explained why now was the time to hang up the hammer.

"This is the only business that I have ever been in so it meant a lot to me. It was hard to let it go but the way times change today with the online ordering and competition, its just hard to keep going," said Jim Starr, co-owner.

All the items from the store were sold during a 7 week sale. The landmark to Harrisville is now up for sale.