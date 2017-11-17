Crews battle structure fire in Century area of Barbour County

Crews battled a structure fire in the Century area of Barbour County Friday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Perin Street, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

There was no one in the structure at the time of the fire, and no one was transported from the scene, 911 officials said.

The Philippi, Belington, Junior and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Barbour County EMS. Philippi will handle the investigation.