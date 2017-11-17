West Virginia Attorney General announces partnership with DHHR employees

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a collaboration with the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.

The partnership is in an effort to help target and reduce human trafficking.

Investigators with the Attorney General's office and representatives from the Department of Homeland Security presented to DHHR employees in Clarksburg on Friday.

The certified training aimed to educate and inform DHHR employees.

"Right now, human trafficking is largely under reported in the state so we are hoping to educate people and get awareness out to where they are reporting it and it will be more prosecuted in the state," said Lia Palmer, investigator with the Attorney General's office.

The Attorney General's office has also given the presentation to DHHR employees in Marion, Kanawha and Cabell counties.