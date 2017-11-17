Traffic slows after vehicle accident on Route 50 near Wolf Summit

A vehicle accident occurred on Route 50 in Harrison County Friday afternoon.

A tractor trailer and truck collided at the intersection of Route 50 and Sycamore Road near Wolf Summit at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

A red truck heading west attempted to make a right turn onto Wolf Summit Road and was T-boned by a tractor trailer, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officer on scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to United Hospital Center by Harrison County EMS, and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, deputies said.

As of 1:45 p.m., traffic on Route 50 heading eastbound was being rerouted onto the side of the road, and traffic heading westbound was reduced to one lane due to emergency vehicles responding.

The Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.