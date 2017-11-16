Staff at Sundale Nursing Home experience Virtual Dementia Tour

Right at Home In Home Care and Assistance presented a virtual reality tour at Sundale nursing home on Thursday.

This was held in order to raise awareness about Alzheimer's during Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

A virtual dementia tour was given to staff at Sundale Nursing Home, who are caregivers for dementia and Alzheimer's patients.

This is designed to give the participant an up-close, hands-on experience that provides critical insight to those caring for people with dementia.

"We want to bring a better awareness, as to what these patients may go through on a daily basis. So, until you walk in their shoes, you really don't understand how difficult it is for them to function each day," said Charlotte Green, a marketing representative for Right at Home In Home Care and Assistance.

The senses are altered on the tour, giving the workers a better understanding of what patients go through.

"We alter their sense of touch, we alter their vision, by trying to mimic macular degeneration, and then we also have them wear headsets so that there's background noise and track playing. There's sirens, there's just noises that are on a daily basis but for them, it's very heightened, so things can be very scary and very confusing," said Green.

Staff members at Sundale say this experience was very eye-opening.

"I think I'm going to be more patient, and whenever I do go up to someone and talk to them, because they may not understand, they don't understand," said Bev Allen, dietary manager.

Many took away knowledge that will make them more empathetic toward their patients.

"And maybe just take a little more time with them when they're trying to give them directions and ask them to cooperate because sometimes they just don't hear what you're saying. So we hope that they just take away a better understanding of what their patients go through," said Green.