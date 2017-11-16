West Virginia Women Work holds graduation

A West Virginia Women Work graduation was held Thursday night.

This was for the fall 2017 'Step Up for Women' construction, pre-apprenticeship training program.

These students spent the last 11 weeks doing electrical wiring, carpentry and plumbing.

They also went through several licensing and certification processes while at West Virginia Women Work. Ten women graduated from the class Thursday.

"It means we're sending the future of construction out into the world to break into this industry. These are women who are carving paths for future generations of women to come behind them and say 'Hey, I can do this too,' " said Misty Nicholas of WV Women Work.

West Virginia Women Work is a statewide nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for the education, employment and economic equity for all women.