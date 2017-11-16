Barbour County residents gather to discuss imposed Philippi Fire Fee

Barbour County residents held a meeting Thursday night at the United Mine Workers Association building in Century Number One.

Residents were able to discuss the fire fee that that the City of Philippi is imposing on its county residents. A lot of the residents stated they feel that the charges of the fire fee are incorrect, and they said that they feel the city can not account for the money that’s being charged.

Many of the residents in attendance stated they want to know where the money that is being collected is going to be spent.

“What we would like to see is the residents of Barbour County get together present it to the county, city council, and lets just go with a flat rate fee like Upshur County does, $25 per year which should be sufficient, and lets make it fair to everybody and something that’s affordable,” said Chris Winslow, a community member of the Century and Volga area of Barbour County.

All residents in attendance at the meeting did agree that the services that Philippi Fire Department provides does need funded.

“The biggest issue that I feel is that the residents of Barbour County and the areas assessed by the Philippi Fire Fee, that they didn’t have a voice or an opinion, that the council members should have talked to the community more to see what was affordable, and just inform the public. That’s the whole issue, if they had informed the people what was going on there wouldn’t be an issues,” said Winslow.

County residents stated in the meeting that they want an affordable rate that is affordable and cost effective for all, and want it applied fairly everyone.