University to face toughest test Friday against Capital

University earned its 11th victory of the year by beating Spring Mills, 37-7, in the opening round. Hawks coach John Kelley has heard all the criticism about his unbeaten team's schedule. Kelley thinks the hawks were tested at times during the year.

"We are the team that everybody said, well, they are not that good, but were 11-0, these kids, they don't let it bother them," said Kelley.

Coach Kelley embraces the doubt that anyone has had about his team and focuses on the tremendous challenge that his team has ahead. The focus from here on out for the Hawks, is to continue what they have been doing all season long and that's winning football games.