Volunteers mark Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

November 16 is National Pancreatic Cancer Day, and local activists are working to make sure that it stays on people's minds.

Annette Santilli has been working to find a cure for the disease since losing her brother to it.

She now works with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in West Virginia.

PANCAN said progress has been made in recent years, but there's still a long way to go for a cure.

"Since I've been involved with the organization, the five-year survival rate has increased three percent from six percent to nine percent. So we're on the right path. We need more awareness and more federal funding to get there," Santilli said.

PANCAN hopes to raise the survival rate to 12 percent by the end of the decade.