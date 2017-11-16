WVU opens Dominion Energy Natural Gas Measurement Laboratory

Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering students at West Virginia University now have access to a new state-of-the-art lab.

The University unveiled the Dominion Energy Natural Gas Measurement Laboratory on Thursday morning.

Dominion Energy and the Dominion Foundation provided $50,000 in funds and donated $150,000 in equipment for the lab along with technical support to oversee the installation.

“They’re turning out top quality students whose coming out into our industry and they’re really a local feeds stock for West Virginia and the surrounding states,” said Brian Sheppard, Vice President of Eastern Pipeline Operations for Dominion Energy. “A really top quality students that’s coming out into our workforce and we have quite a few working at Dominion.’

The one of a kind lab will allow students to gain hands-on experience before entering the workforce.

“Hands-on experience is part of our accreditation,” said PNGE Department Chair Sam Ameri. “We have our students, a group of four, come into this lab every week and work with pipeline, compressors, regulators.”

Dominion Energy Natural Gas Measurement Laboratory is located inside the Mineral Resources Building and is part of the Benjamin E. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

Dominion’s gifts were made pass part of the “State of Minds” campaign.