Beverly Heritage Center hosts Old-Fashioned Christmas

Downtown Beverly is getting ready for the 10th annual Beverly Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and out-of-towners will be treated to children’s crafts, music, and a pop-up artisan and antique shops and much more. A new activity will be added to this year’s event; children will be able to write letters to Santa Claus and receive a reply in time for Christmas.

“We’re going to let the schools know that we have this and we’ll be taking letters from children to Santa Claus up until December 15. It’s nice to be able to do something with our community; there’s no charge for any of the activities or things that are going on,” said Beverly Heritage Center Executive Director Darryl Degripp.

There will also be a contra dance and tree lighting ceremony during the holiday festivities downtown.