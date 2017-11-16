Randolph County seeks School Board Authority funds

With the closing of Valley Head Elementary and the emergency closure of Homestead Elementary School in Randolph County, students have been relocated to George Ward and Beverly Elementary schools.

Students at Beverly Elementary are being funneled into the gymnasium for lunch, and other students who have been relocated to George Ward Elementary are currently using a two-classroom building outside the school. Fifth graders are attending classes in Tygarts Valley Middle/High School.

Due to space and consolidation issues, Randolph County has requested School Building Authority funds for nearly $6,000,000 to accommodate additional students.

“We have pretty close to almost 400 students right now at George Ward. We are asking for four additional classrooms to be built on that. At Beverly, we’re asking the SBA for funding to put a new kitchen in with a cafeteria and two additional classrooms for our preschool/kindergarten there,” said Randolph County Schools Superintendent Gabe Devono.

Since the presentation on Tuesday, the funding request will be closer to $3,000,000 in funds. The superintendent will find out whether or not the proposal was approved in December. Stay tuned with 12 News for additional updates.