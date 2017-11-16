SBA honors Buckhannon businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday

Representatives of the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Council were in Buckhannon Thursday afternoon touring local businesses that will be involved in Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is coming up on November 25. It's an event that businesses like Anderegg Jewelers use to kick off the holiday season.

"We run a few special every year for that particular day, which helps to bring a few people around, and it's something that the community looks forward to, I think," said owner Jake Anderegg.

It's not just a fun event, though. The Small Business Administration said the success of small businesses around the state is critical to a healthy economy for West Virginia.

"Here in West Virginia, 99 percent of the employers are small businesses, so it creates a huge impact by being able to shop small. It's keeping the money here in the local communities," said the SBA's Karen Friel.

Anderegg and other local business owners say the Buckhannon and Upshur County community always turns out to support them during the holidays. But, participating in Small Business Saturday is a draw to people from outside the area, and that extra reach can make an even bigger impact on those stores.

"But, just bringing in the outside people and spending their money here, it's a huge impact. We have businesses that state that probably less than 50 percent are local shoppers, so definitely catering to tourists is also helpful," said Laura Meadows, executive director of the Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau.