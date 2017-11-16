Woman arrested after deputies receive complaint of car running for hours in Barrackville

A Farmington woman was arrested Thursday after deputies received complaints of her sitting in a car with the engine running for several hours.

Andrea Jarrell, 26, was sitting in a vehicle along School Street in Barrackville for several hours with the engine running, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department. When deputies went to speak with Jarrell, they saw drug paraphernalia within plain view.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found two small, plastic bags of methamphetamine, which was seemingly packaged for delivery, deputies said. Jarrell also had empty bags similar to the ones the methamphetamine was packaged in and straws cut in a manner consistent with being used to package methamphetamine, deputies said, along with $100.

Jarrell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.