Parsons woman receives $70,000 unclaimed life insurance check

Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is the mission of the West Virginia State Treasury Department.

"This is the people's money that their loved ones had set aside," said State Treasurer John Perdue.

Perdue said millions of dollars of unclaimed property await their rightful owners. Unclaimed property is an asset that has become unintentionally separated from an individual. Examples are a final pay check or a life insurance policy.

"There has been over $173 million dollars returned to the people of this state, and we still have $250 million dollars laying in the treasury of unclaimed property in the state of West Virginia, so every day we are finding somebody money," explained Perdue.

One person getting money back is Jackie Godwin of Parsons.

"They were so helpful. I was nervous and didn't really know how to do the paperwork or anything, and they just breezed in. It was so easy and simple," explained Godwin.

Godwin's money came from her late husband's life insurance policy.

"The life insurance companies made no effort to try to find those people, and so they just held onto the money, because they took the position that it was up to the family to start the claim. Well, they couldn't start the claim if they didn't know anything about it," added Perdue.

What does Godwin want to tell other people who may have unclaimed property?

"That money is yours. They are going to help you. It's easy. Check into it," added Godwin.

To see if you have any unclaimed property, you can visit the West Virginia Treasurer's website.