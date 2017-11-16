Morgantown man arrested after police allegedly find buprenorphine & meth

A Morgantown man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly caught him with drugs.

The Morgantown Police Department was conducting a security check in the Sabraton area when they saw Justin Turner, 29, walking from behind a closed business in a hooded sweatshirt. He became nervous and evasive when police approached him, according to a press release.

Turner ran through Decker's Creek and into the woods, police said, before he was caught.

Police said Turner had buprenorphine, commonly known as Subutex or Suboxone, and methamphetamine. They also determined that Turner was a fugitive wanted by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office of Maryland.

Turner is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.