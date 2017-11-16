United Hospital Center works to expand program for cancer survivors

United Hospital Center has been developing programming focused around cancer survivorship, and now, one of its programs will be expanded.

The Cecil B. Highland, Jr. and Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center, along with partnerships with the Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine, will expand the Bridge Survivorship Program at UHC.

Right now, the program encompasses a gap in care for lung cancer survivors, but the goal is to expand its services to other cancers.

"Cancer survivors have a lot of unmet needs that have not been looked at before, and so, we hope what we learn in the lung cancer survivorship program can translate into survivorship programs for other types of cancer like breast and prostate," said Sara Jane Gainor, co-director of the Bridge Survivorship Program.

Right now, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in West Virginia.