Doctors & caregivers discuss the challenge of detecting pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer can be found in patients due to both hereditary and lifestyle choices. People who smoke are more likely to develop pancreatic cancer and those with diabetes also are at risk for developing the cancer.

Medical professionals at United Hospital Center say that often times pancreatic cancer is detected late in patients due to the symptoms.

"Early signs and symptoms are just not there, but some of the later symptoms include pain in your abdomen or you could become jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes," said Linda Carter, Vice President of Cancer Services at UHC.

Nausea and excessive weight loss are also symptoms.