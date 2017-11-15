WVWC Entrepreneur Club Holds Substance Abuse Awareness Play

West Virginia Wesleyan College’s entrepreneurial club, Enactus, worked with local substance abuse treatment programs and rehab centers to put on a production highlighting the drug epidemic in the area. In conjunction with Opportunity House, a local recovery program, Enactus hosted a production in the college’s performing arts center that took students and community members inside the struggles of dependency.

“This gets the community and Wesleyan’s students here opportunities to see what the Opportunity House is, and if they need help, this is a good opportunity to seek some help,” said Enactus president Sam Brody.

Enactus has been working with the Opportunity House in the past, and tonight they were able to take their partnership on campus, and in the process, invited many other local programs to share some information as well.

“I’m just happy to be here to be able to set up a table and let some of the people know what resources are available in our region,” said Tim Craig, suicide prevention coordinator.

The most effective way of talking about substance abuse prevention is through a team effort.

“This addiction issue is affecting really everyone. It doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone, most of us have a friend or a family member who’s affected by this. So, it’s going to take everyone collaboratively, working together, to try to resolve this issue,” added Craig.

Using characters, the host of the production from the Opportunity House told the stories of many types of people battling addiction in front of a full house, further opening the dialogue about the drug crisis in the state.