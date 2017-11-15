Listen to Ep. 13 of the Road to Wheeling podcast

In the latest episode of the Road to Wheeling podcast, Nick and Dave take a look what's ahead for the five local teams still alive in the playoffs (University, Liberty, Fairmont Sr., Bridgeport and South Harrison). They also recap the first round of the postseason.
