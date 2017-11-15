Canaan Valley prepares to open ski slopes

Snow has already fallen in Tucker County, and temperatures continue to stay low, but not consistent enough for Canaan Valley.

Canaan Valley Resort and Ski Area has been working hard in preparation for ski and snowboard season and is looking forward to having visitors on the snowcapped mountains. Officials are praying for a good and consistent snowfall this season.

“We’re all holding hands and praying for a good winter. The weather has been a little bit rough the last two years. One of the keys to a good winter season is having the snow, obviously. We’ve been spending a lot of money on beefing up our snowmaking system,” said General Manager Steve Drumheller.

Snowmaking begins on the mountain Saturday. Mountain trails will be open for winter sports fans on December 15. There is no word yet on how many trails will be ready by opening day.