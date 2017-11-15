Randolph County Humane Society partners for adoption event

Fancy Paws in downtown Elkins has been an off-site adoption location for the Randolph County Humane Society for two years and is hosting one of many adoption events this Saturday.

“A Furbaby Christmas” is a celebration of the holiday season and adoption event for the shelter. Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be discounted and the shelter is happy to get animals into homes for the holidays.

“They take care of a number of shelter cats to get them out and try to get them homes. It’s very important this time of year to get our animals seen and hopefully into really good homes just in time for the holidays. I can’t imagine a better gift for a homeless animal than a forever home with a family,” said Outreach Vice President Carrie Shupp.

Wet Nose Photography will be at Saturday’s event doing photo shoots with animals and their owners.