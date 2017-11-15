Davis & Elkins College features West Virginia poet

The 19th annual Davis & Elkins College Writers’ Series featured West Virginia native poet, educator and alumnus Doug Van Gundy.

The two-day event included a Poetry Workshop and several classes for students and will end tonight at 7:30 with a Poetry Reading and Book Signing. Van Gundy was in the classrooms today teaching students about poetry and interpretation.

“I’ve been working with D&E students in creative writing classes and literature classes and other writing classes talking about poetry because that’s what I do, both in terms of writing poetry and interpretation of poetry,” said Van Gundy.

The Writers’ Series has a long tradition of bringing award-winning writers to campus and featured West Virginia writers.