Davis & Elkins College features West Virginia poet

The 19th annual Davis & Elkins College Writers’ Series featured West Virginia native poet, educator and alumnus Doug Van Gundy.
The two-day event included a Poetry Workshop and several classes for students and will end tonight at 7:30 with a Poetry Reading and Book Signing. Van Gundy was in the classrooms today teaching students about poetry and interpretation.
“I’ve been working with D&E students in creative writing classes and literature classes and other writing classes talking about poetry because that’s what I do, both in terms of writing poetry and interpretation of poetry,” said Van Gundy.
The Writers’ Series has a long tradition of bringing award-winning writers to campus and featured West Virginia writers.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.