Restaurant Road Trip: RocKa Poké Noodle Bar

“It’s trendy, healthy, and pocket friendly,” said Ton, the owner of RocKa Poké Noodle Bar about his restaurant.

RocKa just came to Morgantown in September and is unlike anything else diners will find in the area.

“I got it from like my brother,” said Sittichaimanee. “He’s got a restaurant right outside D.C. He owns a the noodle shop and next door is the poké and the poké is a really demanding market right now.”

Poké is a cold dish featuring rice, fresh fish and colorful veggies all layered into a picture perfect masterpiece.

At RocKa guests can try a menu of affordable and filling favorites like the M-Town with tuna and salmon, the Main Land with chicken, or make their own.

“You can add every single one of your own touches,” said Erin Brock, a Hostess at RocKa. “You can add all of your proteins, all of your vegetables and I thought of it just as how I like my favorite sushi roll and I put it into a bowl and that made it that much better.”

If poké isn’t for you, Rocka also has other homemade dishes like pho and pad Thai, and the popular Bang Bang Shrimp.

They also offer Wontons Wednesdays, Ladies Night on Thursdays and variety of specialty drinks from a full-service bar.

“My specialty is Thai so all the noodles are Thai, Sittichaimanee said. “All the soup I make every morning from scratch. It’s my dad’s recipe.”

Something else that’s big at RocKa, social media and an online presence.

“We wanted the social media to be a huge part of the restaurant so we started a social media team,” said Brock, who is also a member of the Social Media Team.

The team is using the platform to spread the word and share their artful dishes.

“A lot of people come in and enjoy the food,” said Sittichaimanee. “It looks great so the first thing they do is take a snap, take a Instagram before they eat.”

You’ll find RocKa Poké Noodle Bar at 467 Chestnut Street in Morgantown.

The kitchen is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended bar hours until 2:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

RocKa is also open for lunch on Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, check the restaurant out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.