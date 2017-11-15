Lewis County Family Resource Network holds coat drive

The Lewis County Family Resource Network is doing its part to keep kids warm this winter.

The FRN is collecting winter coats for kids of all ages, taking sizes from youth small to adult XXL.

Jackets can be dropped off at the FRN or at either branch of Citizens Bank in Lewis County.

FRN staff said something as simple as a coat is an item they don't want kids to go without.

"We believe that everybody should have a warm coat, regardless of if they're standing at the bus stop, if they are going to school, to have on the weekend, everyone should have a warm coat to wear," said FRN Director Deanna Palmer

Any jackets not handed out later this month will be distributed in other ways by the FRN.