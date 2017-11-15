U.S. Marshals warn of new phone scam

U.S. Marshals are asking people to be extra careful of phone scams this holiday season.

Deputy marshals said people are getting calls asking for payment to avoid punishment for missing jury duty or other offenses.

People are asked to purchase gift cards and pass along the number for payment.

Marshals said they can be hard to recognize because they'll copy phone numbers used by law enforcement.

"The U.S. Marshal Service is never going to call, nor any other law enforcement agency, and ask you to prepay a fine on a prepaid debit card," said Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

If you receive a call you suspect is from a scammer, Moore asks that you contact both law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission, since it has resources available to help track scammers