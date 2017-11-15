Monongalia County Commission continues support of Road Bond Amendment

Monongalia County Commission has re-affirmed its support of the “Roads to Prosperity” Road Bond Amendment.

Commissioners unanimously approved meeting to send a letter to Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith at the November 15 meeting after hearing from Delegate Joe Statler.

Statler along with Senator Bob Beach and Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Rodney Pyles and John Williams met with Secretary Smith about the Road Bond Amendment.

Statler said he felt after the meeting that there was a possibility an I-79 connector proposed as part of the Amendment could be moved further down the list of projects.

“I pointed out to him that I felt more damage would be done by pulling this type of a project out and putting it into a longer range plan,” Delegate Statler said. “I think the people thought that this would be moved forward in this bond.”

Secretary Smith said he would still like feedback from area government officials about the list of projects even though the road bond has passed.

“We had every municipality in the area had sent a letter in of support for the Road Bond Referendum, so we felt the need to reaffirm our support and hold their feet to the fire that we fully expect that project to go though,” added Monongalia County Commissioner Sean P. Sikora.

The proposed $100 million connector would allow better access to I-79 near Star City and eventually connect Collins Ferry Van Voorhis and West Run Roads to the interstate.

“We need another access across the river so we can relieve the congestion,” Sikora said. “As you get into that part of town and the city, right now we’re just choking ourselves off because the infrastructure isn’t build for the success we’ve achieved in this county.”

Sikora added that Monongalia County voters had an 80% approval for the Road Bond Amendment.

He also noted that this solution to the congestion problem was the most well received solution proposed as part of a traffic study that began in April 2015 conducted by the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Pay as you go this project will never happen in our lifetime,” said Sikora. “This is the opportunity. The stars are all aligned with the road bond referendum, with the bond rate, everything is for us to do something bold. That’s what we need is something we need access around another access across the river.”

“It was one of the key issues that was in there,” added Delegate Statler. “That’s the one that brought the most comments. When people go out and vote on the menu that’s handed to them when they get their meal they expect to have what they ordered.”