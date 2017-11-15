SHIELD Initiative teaches Fairmont Senior High School students about abuse

A new initiative created in partnership with multiple Marion County agencies is raising awareness regarding abuse.

Fairmont Senior High School students listened to a SHIELD Initiative presentation, which teaches students how to report and identify abuse, on Wednesday.

The presentation included a number of speakers, including a sexual assault survivor and representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse.

"No physical violence, we don't go that route. What we do is just by our presence they feel safe to be at home and like I said to get a good night sleep and that's hard for a lot of these kids," said Goat, the vice president of the North Central WV Chapter of BACA.

"(They learn to) recognize or report sexual or physical assault that may be happening to their friends, and also, if it's happening to themselves the resources that are available to them to be able to move forward and get justice," said Amber Higgins, a victim advocate.

SHIELD Initiative organizers are hoping to bring these presentations to more schools in the county.