Nick Moroose swings into college career at Fairmont State

Wednesday afternoon at Fairmont Senior High School, two-time all-state golfer Nick Moroose signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Fairmont State.
Moroose grew up playing on the Callaway Tour, so with much familiarity to the Mountain East Conference courses, becoming a Fighting Falcon just felt like the right decision.
"Fairmont State is in my blood," said Moroose.
