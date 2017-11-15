Hanna McClung signs with Lenoir–Rhyne - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Hanna McClung signs with Lenoir–Rhyne

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Kalibat, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
TENNERTON -

Wednesday in Tennerton, Hanna McClung officially signed to continue her basketball career at Lenoir-Rhyne.

McClung led Buckhannon-Upshur to the state championship game for the first time in school history a season ago. She was also named the Big 10 Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season. 

"It just clicked," said McClung, describing her decision to choose Lenoir-Rhyne. 

McClung was a first-team all-state selection last season. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.