Hanna McClung signs with Lenoir–Rhyne

Wednesday in Tennerton, Hanna McClung officially signed to continue her basketball career at Lenoir-Rhyne.
McClung led Buckhannon-Upshur to the state championship game for the first time in school history a season ago. She was also named the Big 10 Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.
"It just clicked," said McClung, describing her decision to choose Lenoir-Rhyne.
McClung was a first-team all-state selection last season.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.