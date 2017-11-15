Hanna McClung signs with Lenoir–Rhyne

Wednesday in Tennerton, Hanna McClung officially signed to continue her basketball career at Lenoir-Rhyne.

McClung led Buckhannon-Upshur to the state championship game for the first time in school history a season ago. She was also named the Big 10 Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

"It just clicked," said McClung, describing her decision to choose Lenoir-Rhyne.

McClung was a first-team all-state selection last season.