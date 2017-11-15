Robinson Grand project continues to progress, Dominion Energy makes donation

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg is preparing to make a grand re-entrance.

"(It's) really a world class venue right in the middle of Clarksburg," said Ryan Tolley, executive director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has been undergoing renovations for the last 10 months now.

"These giant air diffusers. That is one of the items, along with many, that we are keeping as part of the historic view of what used to be here," explained Tolley while showing a group through the building.

Keeping what used to be in the space while adding new value to it has been the mission of the historic renovation. Just a step into the main hall, and you can see the original pieces.

"Kind of dirty, but as you can see, they have a really neat design to them, along with on the stairs, these railings... All of this will stay original to the theater," explained Tolley as he showed the group the original floors in the main hall.

The more than 44,000 thousand square foot space offers something for everyone.

"You would be coming to the Robinson Grand for a couple things. I think, first and foremost, is community involvement and is giving any one and every one an opportunity to be in this space, whether its on the stage or behind the scenes or its in the audience so dance recitals, birthday parties, weddings, reunions, many things like that. I have already been in touch with a few people," said Tolley.

The $15 million dollar project takes a community effort, and helping to make the project happen is Dominion Energy. The company made a generous donation to the center's capital campaign on Wednesday.

"It was quite a facility in its days, and we are very excited to be part of reactivating that and giving back to not only the city of Clarksburg but also to Harrison County as well as the surrounding counties," said Brian Sheppard, VP of Pipeline Operations for Dominion Energy.

Soon, it will no longer be a vision, and people will be seen leaving the renovated space after a concert or recital. The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center expects to have a soft opening in early summer.

