Fairmont State University student suggests project to bring art to Palatine Park

Art can be implemented a number of ways, and during Wednesday morning's Marion County Commission meeting, a Fairmont State University student proposed an art garden at Palatine Park.

The garden would include a variety of sculptures created by local artists.

The project is part of a FSU project management course assignment.

"Hopefully, (it would) bring more people to the park. If we spread them around the park, hopefully, that'll bring people, instead of just going to one area you know where the new splash park is or the stage and all of that. It will invite them to explore the park all over," said Lindsay Menas, Fairmont State student.

The group is still working to solidify plans, but they're hoping to have sculptures installed by May 4th.