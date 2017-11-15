Highland Clarksburg Hospital hosts addiction & anti-stigma conference

Reducing the stigmas that coincide with addiction and mental illness was the goal of a conference in Harrison County Wednesday.

Highland Clarksburg Hospital partnered with the Harrison County Prevention Partnership to host a conference for health care professionals and the community regarding the stigmas surrounding addiction and mental illness and how to combat them. This is the first meeting of its kind open to the public.

The hospital said that reducing stigmas associated with mental illness and addiction can be the determining factor in getting someone help.

"Twenty-seven percent of addicts that have that problem don't seek help because the stigma associated with being labeled an addict, and we want to help curve that and we want people to seek help and seek treatment because recovery is possible," said Julie Bozarth, director of therapy and social services.

You can show your support for reducing stigmas by wearing bright green.