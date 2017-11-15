American Heart Association releases new high blood pressure guidelines

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have released new blood pressure guidelines.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is now defined as 130/80, which is 10 points lower than the previous 140/90.

“They’re trying to help identify patients that are at risk for hypertension and all the bad things that come along with that earlier so that potentially treatment can happen earlier,” said Dr. George Sokos, Director of Advanced Heart Failure at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.”

The American Heart Association also eliminated the category of prehypertension as a way to simplify the guidelines for both patients and physicians.

This the first update to the guidelines since 2003.

“They’ve really tried to focus also on eliminating what they call white coat hypertension,” Dr. Sokos continued. “Which is your blood pressure is up when you go see your doctor. People get nervous when they go see their doctor and that doesn’t represent what happens in everyday life.”

Dr. Sokos says the lowering of the numbers isn’t a reason for patients to worry. While the American Heart Association estimates that around 14 percent more people will be diagnosed with high blood pressure, but that doesn’t mean all those people will be treated.

“While they’ve lowered those numbers you don’t necessarily treat those patients unless they’ve had some type of cardiovascular event in the past so if they have a heart attack or if they have diabetes,” he explained.

Dr. Sokos also emphasized that it takes more than one reading of blood pressure to diagnose hypertension.

He encourages anyone who believes they are at risk to consult their physician and make sure to keep sodium intake low to avoid high blood pressure.

“Trying to stay below 2,000 milligrams of sodium in a day can be challenging, but it’s one of the things we ask people to do because that can potentially eliminate the need for medications just by diet modifications,” Dr. Sokos continued.

For more information about blood pressure guidelines, visit the American Heart Association’s website at heart.org.