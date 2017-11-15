Commissioners dedicate new dock at Palatine Park

It may not be fishing season, but when it arrives again, the Fairmont community will have a new dock to use.

The handicap accessible dock at Palatine Park was dedicated Wednesday.

County commissioners, a local honor guard and representatives from the Disability Action Center gathered to celebrate the dock opening.

The dock is free and open to all.

"We're just very appreciative of the county for their forward thinking and for really striving for inclusion in the community for people with disabilities and really for people with all abilities," said Julie Sole, Disability Action Center, executive director.

The County Commission helped in the planning and implementation of the dock.