19-year-old man killed in Fairmont motorcycle accident

A 19-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon in Fairmont.

A semi-truck and the man's motorcycle collided at the intersection of Industrial Park Road and Vankirk Drive at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Crews are still working to reconstruct the accident and have not yet determined exactly what caused it, police said.