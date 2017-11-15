Organization's petition requires Fairmont City Council to revisit Human Rights Commission controversy

An organization against Fairmont City Council's Human Rights Commission Ordinance obtained enough signatures on a petition to put the issue back on the council agenda.

The Human Rights Commission Ordinance, which was passed by council on September 12, re-instated the city's human rights commission and added sexual orientation and gender identity to the protected classes.

Keep Fairmont Safe, the organization against the ordinance, successfully filed a petition with 333 signatures Wednesday after its petition was denied two weeks ago because of issues verifying some signatures.

Now, the Humans Rights Commission Ordinance will go back on the city council agenda within the next 30 days. If the council stands by its decision to implement the commission, the issue will appear on a ballot for citizens in 2018.

Keep Fairmont Safe said the ordinance's inclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the list of protected classes makes the ordinance too broad because neither term is defined in the state code.

People in favor of the ordinance said it makes Fairmont a more inclusive place.

Fairmont City Manager Robin Gomez said the commission was implemented "to advocate, educate and promote Fairmont as a welcoming, inclusive city." He said many people against the commission have misunderstood the purpose.

"There's no legal authority. They cannot take anybody to court. They have no subpoena power. They will not go to a business and say 'Hey, this person said that you didn't serve them because they happen to be black, they happen to be Mexican, because they happen to be Islam, or whatever,'" Gomez said. "The commission has no authority, no rights under this ordinance to do anything."