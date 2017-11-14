Man accused of stabbing 3 people in Clarksburg stands trial

UPDATE (11/15/17 at 3 p.m.):

Day two of Donald Amos' malicious assault trial began Wednesday morning in Harrison County Circuit Court.

All three stabbing victims took the stand and showed their wounds to the jury.

Judge James Matish dismissed the jury for a few moments Wednesday afternoon to unseal each victim's medical records, which he decided could be shown to the jury.

An ER physician who was working the night the stabbing victims were brought in was also called to the stand to testify. The physician also confirmed the medical records for each victim.

ORIGINAL:

A man accused of stabbing three people in a Clarksburg home is standing trial in Harrison County Circuit Court.

Donald Amos, 54, was indicted in September on three counts of malicious assault, burglary and domestic assault for the March 7 incident on Baltimore Avenue. Amos is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend and stabbing three people who were in the home at the time.

Amos pleaded not guilty to the crime and says he acted in self-defense.

A jury was selected Tuesday morning and opening statements were delivered in front of Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish.

Amos faces two to 10 years in prison on each malicious assault charge, one to 15 on the burglary charge and up to six months on the domestic assault charge. However, Amos has two previous felony convictions in Harrison County, which could lead to a life sentence based on recidivism. Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to commit another criminal offense, and three felony convictions allow recidivism to be considered in West Virginia.