Authorities respond to two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Harrison County

Clarksburg police and fire officials responded to a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.
A two-vehicle accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the Clarksburg/Bridgeport exit on Interstate 79 southbound, according to 911 officials.
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by Harrison County EMS, officials said.
The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the accident, and the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene.
