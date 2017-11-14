Stove Top Stuffing is now selling expandable Thanksgiving pants

The makers of stove top stuffing don't want you to worry about getting stuffed this thanksgiving.

Instead, they want you to enjoy more Thanksgiving with their new "Thanksgiving Dinner Pants."

Stove Top has created pants with an over-the-belly stretch-waist band and some stove top stuffing flair, for your expanding turkey belly.

Part of a cheeky promotion from boxed stuffing-maker Stove Top, these Thanksgiving dinner pants are unisex and they feature stunning stuffing graphics along the stretchy waistband.

The pants are available for $19.98 for a limited time while supplies last, in sizes small to extra large.