Traveling children's theater program holds Cinderella auditions

The Missoula Children's Theater is back at Bridgeport High School for its 12th year play production.

The traveling theater program stops at different schools around the country, bringing communities together through theater and arts.

The plays bring students from all over the county to participate. Over 60 children, grades K-12 auditioned on Monday for a role in the Cinderella play.

For some students, this is the only theater program they will be able to take part in.

"I think it's really important for kids to have this opportunity. It gets them up on stage, it gives them confidence, it gives them that experience." said Kaitlynn Davis, event coordinator. "And it's really unique. It's only a week and a lot of kids these days are much busier. And they are able to make this commitment and be a part of something that's bigger than themselves.

Roles for the play have been cast and rehearsals will be held all week to get ready for show time on Saturday Nov. 13th.

There will be two shows held at Bridgeport High School on Nov.18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.