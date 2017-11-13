Girl Scouts get ready to fill stockings for veterans

The girl scouts of Clarksburg are making sure that veterans feel appreciated this Christmas.

Friends and families of veterans have been turning in stocking wish lists to the group throughout the month. The scouts then fill out stocking cards that include three wishes from local veterans.These wishes can be anything that fits in a stocking from hats, dvds, or candy. These cards will then be hung in stores where shoppers can adopt them. The adopted wish list is fulfilled by the shopper who than returns a stuffed stocking which the troop will hand out on Dec. 12.

The troop received over 120 stocking requests this year and need help filling them.

Participating stores include:

My Little Cupcake

Home Depot

Shop n Save (Adamston),

Uptown Event Center

T&T Hair Salon

WBOY.

Any of these locations will have stocking cards available and will take filled stocking once finished.

There will also be final drop off at the Meadowbrook Mall Nov. 22.

Visit the troop's Facebook page to learn more https://www.facebook.com/girlscouttroop4022/