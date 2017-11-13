North Marion's Akabueze commits to UAB

North Marion center Jude Akabueze followed through on a verbal commitment by inking with Alabama-Birmingham Monday.

Akabueze said he'll likely play center for the Blazers, but to play Division I basketball, he knows he'll need to make improvements.

"I'd like to work on my post game, my face-up, my jump hook, how to play in the post, how to be aggressive with my ball and hold the ball tight," said Akabueze. "I want to try to take my team to the championship game."

Monday also marked the first day for boys' basketball practices in the state.