East Fairmont's Laya to join up-and-coming wrestling program at WJU

Two-time state wrestling champion Cole Laya inked a letter of intent Monday with Wheeling Jesuit.

The senior said he's excited to join a growing program.

"It's a recent program," said Laya. "It's only been up for five years, but they just recently knocked off the No. 10 team in the country in Division II, so I plan to go there and make their team even better."

Laya is also a two-time coach's association All-American.