Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" - First Semifinal Results

Here are the final results from our first Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" semifinal poll:

Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame) - 60.4%

Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd) - 32.5%

Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame) 5.9%

Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston) - 1.2%

The winning play advances to the final round of voting the week of the Super Six. Watch the Honda SportsZone again this Friday night for another "Connexion of the Year" semifinal round.