Liberty, Mingo Central set for playoff rematch

Liberty's win over Nicholas County Friday night marked just the second postseason victory in program history.

The Mountaineers advanced to the quarterfinals by beating the Grizzlies 27-7. Head coach A.J. Harman was pleased with the way his team bounced back from a loss to South Harrison in the final week of the regular season.

"We reached a milestone for our program," said Harman. "The kids were extremely excited. A lot of hard work went into not only getting to the playoffs, but beating a very sound and well-coached and tough Nicholas County team."

Next up for the Mountaineers: a date with Mingo Central, the team that ended their season last year.

The Miners are the reigning state champions, and have won 25 consecutive contests, but Harman believes every team has a weakness.

"On Friday night, we'll see who exposes those weaknesses the most and who can bring their best game and play the most sound football game, but we're lucky that we played them last year," said Harman. "We can get as much or more from our game film as anything."

The Mountaineers meet the Miners in Matewan Friday night at 7:30 p.m.