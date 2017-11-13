4th annual Pink Party held to support Bonnie's Bus

The 4th Annual Pink Party was held at Touchdown Terrace of the Mylan Puskar Stadium on Monday evening.

This was an evening of fun, food, and music, and all for a good cause.

The fundraising event was held to support Bonnie's Bus which is a mobile Mammography Program that goes all over the state providing mammograms for women.

"We so appreciate all of those that are invested in Bonnie's Bus, and give and donate to the bus. We're just very grateful to them because we need that support from all over the state to help the West Virginia women to get mammograms and to help our program stay on the road," said Sara Jane Gainor, director of Bonnie's Bus.

A wide variety of silent and live auction items were available along with tours of the new Bonnie's Bus, which features 3D mammography.