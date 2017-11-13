Ten fire departments fight house fire in Marion County

Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Marion County Monday night.

911 officials received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a fire at a home on Monumental Road in Barrackville.

Fire departments from Barrackville, Grant Town, Fairview, Rivesville, Farmington, Baxter, Monongah, Winfield, Worthington and Mannington responded to the scene. Grant Town EMS and the Marion County Rescue Squad also responded.

There's no word at this time on what started the fire, according to fire officials.

Officials said everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

The Barrackville Fire Department is investigating.

